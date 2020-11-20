Police: 3 people arrested after Dallas man's body found burned in bed of pickup

Dallas police found 35-year-old Teodoro Mena, Jr. in the bed of a white Ford F-150 that had been set on fire near the 4800 block of Huey Street.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a man's death in which his body was found burned earlier this month, authorities said.

About a week later, homicide detectives linked two men and one woman to Mina's death. They have all been arrested and face the following charges:

Edgar Mireles, 39, faces an arson and murder charge.

Hector Pina, 33, faces a murder charge.

Adriana Christine Alvarado, 26, faces an arson charge.

It's unclear at this moment whether Mena knew the trio. Police did not say how the three were linked to the crime.