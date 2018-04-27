NEW ORLEANS – Three Marines based in Algiers were arrested Friday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Tulane student and her friend earlier this month.

Antonio Landrum, 18, booked with third-degree rape, is being held on a $25,000 bond. Alexander Davenport, 20, booked with two counts of first-degree rape, is being held on a $100,00 bond. Jared Anderson, 18, booked with first-degree rape, is being held on a $50,000 bond.

All three suspects work at Marine Forces Reserve located at the Federal City complex in Algiers. The men provided home addresses at the Belle Chasse Naval Air Station in Plaquemines Parish.

The alleged assault took place early Sunday morning April 15 at the student’s apartment in the 6100 block of South Claiborne Avenue. The student and her friend reported they met one of the Marines, Landrum, at an Uptown bar on Broadway.

According to arrest warrant paperwork, the women admitted being highly intoxicated, a fact supported by surveillance video retrieved by detectives from the bar.

“Victim One was stumbling and appeared to be moderately intoxicated/impaired,” the detectives wrote. “Victim Two fell on the ground and appeared to be highly intoxicated/impaired.”

The report states that Landrum summoned an Uber and brought the women back to the student’s apartment. Landrum gave a statement to detectives five days after the alleged rape.

He admitted have sex with the women, but was under the impression that it was consensual, the report states. While one of the alleged victims told detectives that the encounter began as consensual, the other flatly refuted Landrum’s claim, stating that she asked him to stop but “he continually vaginally penetrated her” as she tried to “shove him away.”

A short time later, Landrum told detectives he called his friends to pick him up, “yet they entered the residence.” The women remember things differently, stating that Landrum invited three other men inside without their permission.

That’s when an already bad situation took a turn for the worse, according to the women.

One of the women said that as she “began to black out, she vaguely remembered a few other males entering the bedroom and violently vaginally and orally penetrating her.”

All three men surrendered to police after learning that warrants had been issued for their arrest. The men remained in custody late Friday at the Orleans Justice Center.

Landrum, assigned to the unit’s headquarters, holds the rank of Private First Class, Anderson, also assigned to headquarters, holds the rank of Lance Corporal. Davenport, assigned to the logistics group, also is a Lance Corporal.

