3 juveniles arrested in connection with 2 separate shooting deaths

The juveniles are accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man and a 43-year-old man during the month of June, authorities say.

Homicide detectives have linked three juveniles to two separate shooting deaths, Dallas police officials said Wednesday.

The three suspects were already in custody at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly killing a 43-year-old man named Thomas Dewayne Scott, police say.

Last month, Scott was found lying in the parking lot of Sam's Store. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say during their investigation into a different fatal shooting that occurred on June 16 they were able to connect the same juvenile suspects to another case.

According to Dallas police, 24-year-old Adarryl Toriano Chaney was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on June 16. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The three juveniles now face capital murder charges in connection with both shootings, according to police.

Their names have not been publicly released due to their age.