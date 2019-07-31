DALLAS — Three people have been injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in South Dallas.



Police said officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the Southern Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. The victims are believed to be "young adults," according to police.

An altercation took place at another location before the suspect followed them as they drove back to the apartments and fired into their vehicle.

Three people were sent to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the scene.

