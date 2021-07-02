3 people hurt in separate overnight shootings in Fort Worth

One person was taken to the hospital.

Three people were hurt in three separate shootings from Thursday night into early Friday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

Western Fort Worth

At about 1:19 a.m., police said officers responded to 2200 Taxco Road where they arrived and found a victim who had been shot through the arm and into his leg, police said.

The victim told police that he woke up and someone was in his apartment and shot him, police said. He was hospitalized and is expected to be OK. No arrests were made.

Eastern Fort Worth

Then, at 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive.

Responding officers found a male at the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said they believe the victim - and the passengers in the car with them - got into an argument with the occupants of another vehicle.

A person in the suspected vehicle opened fire and hit the male victim while he was in the passenger side of the other vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Shooting at park

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 8:09 p.m. to the Rosedale Plaza Park at 5200 E. Rosedale St.

A male victim told police that he attempted to intervene in a domestic situation, police said. A man was arguing with a woman and then got into a fight with the male victim, police said. He shot the victim several times in the leg.