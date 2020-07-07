3 hurt in fight, shooting, Fort Worth police say

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Two boys were shot and a woman was injured after she was hit with a gun on Monday night, Fort Worth police said.

Some time around 9 p.m., there was a "large fight with multiple juveniles" on the 4300 block of Greene Avenue, according to police.

The two juvenile boys and the woman were taken to a local hospital for treatment, though police did not provide any information on their condition.

Police believe they have most of those involved in the fight in custody, except for possibly one other person.