3 dead in possible double-murder suicide at Midlothian apartment complex, police say

Just after 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Midlothian officers received multiple calls concerning a disturbance and gunshots at the Lakeside Villas Apartments.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Three people are dead following an apparent double-murder suicide, according to the Midlothian Police Department.

Just after 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Midlothian officers received multiple calls concerning a disturbance and gunshots at the Lakeside Villas Apartments in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive.

When officers arrived at the complex, three adults – two men and one woman – were found unresponsive inside an apartment. Police said one died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the scene was secured, police identified the shooter as 43-year-old Edsel Collazo, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak.

Police believe Collazo shot and killed 49-year-old Janet Evelyn Lee and 23-year-old Andrew Armonta, both of Midlothian, before turning the gun on himself.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and victim assistance staff are providing support to the victims' family members.