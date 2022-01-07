3 dead in possible double-murder suicide at Midlothian apartment complex, police say

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Three people are dead following an apparent double-murder suicide, according to the Midlothian Police Department.
Just after 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Midlothian officers received multiple calls concerning a disturbance and gunshots at the Lakeside Villas Apartments in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive.
When officers arrived at the complex, three adults – two men and one woman – were found unresponsive inside an apartment. Police said one died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
After the scene was secured, police identified the shooter as 43-year-old Edsel Collazo, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak.
Police believe Collazo shot and killed 49-year-old Janet Evelyn Lee and 23-year-old Andrew Armonta, both of Midlothian, before turning the gun on himself.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and victim assistance staff are providing support to the victims' family members.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.