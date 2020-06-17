x
3 critically injured in rear-end crash, Saginaw police say

The accident is still under investigation. Detectives said they are awaiting toxicology report results.
SAGINAW, Texas — Three people were critically injured and taken to a local hospital early Wednesday, Saginaw police said. 

Dennis and Charlotte Lane were in a 2000 Nissan Murano at a red light at the intersection of Saginaw Boulevard and Palomino Drive. They were stopped when Andre Youngblood, who was speeding, rear-ended them in a 2017 Honda Accord, according to police. 

All three were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. 

