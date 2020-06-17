3 critically injured in rear-end crash, Saginaw police say

The accident is still under investigation. Detectives said they are awaiting toxicology report results.

SAGINAW, Texas — Three people were critically injured and taken to a local hospital early Wednesday, Saginaw police said.

Dennis and Charlotte Lane were in a 2000 Nissan Murano at a red light at the intersection of Saginaw Boulevard and Palomino Drive. They were stopped when Andre Youngblood, who was speeding, rear-ended them in a 2017 Honda Accord, according to police.

All three were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The accident is still under investigation. Detectives said they are awaiting toxicology report results.

