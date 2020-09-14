3 arrested in connection with shooting at parking lot on Legacy Drive in Plano

The shooting left two people injured.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people Thursday at a Plano parking lot, police said.

A person sitting in a truck was struck by gunfire and the other person was walking to his vehicle when he was also struck, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Xavier Alexander Aguirre, 18, and Trevaughn Cortez Linnear, 25, have been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rani Bryanna Gamboa, 26, faces an aggravated assault charge and tampering with physical evidence.

Plano police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Legacy Drive where shots were fired from the parking lot into a black truck, police said. A person in the truck was transported to the hospital.

The other person drove himself to the hospital, police said.