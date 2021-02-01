29-year-old man fatally shot inside Dallas home on New Year's Eve, police say

Police are asking anyone with any information about his death to contact Det. Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Dallas home on New Year's Eve, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the shooting at a home on the 1200 block of Grant Street.

When they arrived, they saw Darrius Dejon Rivers had been shot multiple times inside the home. He was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with any information about his death to contact Det. Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or Antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 233579-2020.