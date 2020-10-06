28-year-old man found gunned down in apartment living room, Dallas police say

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect connected to the case.

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

According to Dallas police, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call near the 1025 block of West Wheatland Road.

Officers say when they arrived, they found 28-year-old Joseph Langly Ingram lying on the floor in the living room of an apartment.

Authorities say Ingram had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com. Reference case no. 096411-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.

