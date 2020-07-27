28-year-old killed in road rage shooting, Dallas police say

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

A 28-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in what investigators believe was a road rage shooting, Dallas police said.

Joe Dominguez was shot sometime around 1:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Sabine Street, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a witness, a driver of a white late model Dodge Avenger had gotten into a road rage incident with Dominguez. The driver shot at Dominguez's car, the witness told police, which is when he was hit. The driver then fled.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.