WACO — Federal law enforcement agencies joined several different local departments Thursday to announce the arrest of nearly 30 people in an operation they said disrupted and dismantled drug rings in the Waco and Killeen areas.

United States Attorney John Bash called it an "extraordinarily successful law enforcement operation."

In total, 28 individuals were arrested in connection to the case with 22 arrested Thursday. The people arrested are charged in two separate federal grand jury indictments.

One indictment involves members of the Gangster Disciples for trafficking meth, cocaine and crack. The second indictment alleges a separate conspiracy to traffic meth.

Bash said during the bust, law enforcement officials also seized more than a dozen guns.

"That goes a long way toward our efforts to prevent violence in this region of Texas where it's been a problem in certain locales over the last few years," Bash said.

Bash said the bust was a "team effort" and thanked representatives at the press conference including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimball, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, DPS and a Deputy U.S. Marshal. He also thanked several individuals not present.

"We only get things done at this level of sophistication and magnitude when it's a total cooperative team effort," Bash said.

Watch the full conference below:

Waco Killeen Drug Sting Arrests by Jim Hice on Scribd

