26-year-old shot, robbed in apartment complex breezeway, Dallas police say

He is expected to survive.

A 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot and robbed Friday night, Dallas police said.

The shooting and subsequent robbery happened around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of North Beckley Avenue.

The man told police the incident began when two men wearing masks approached him in a breezeway of the apartment complex. When he tried to run away, one of them shot him, police said.