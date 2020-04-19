26-year-old arrested after car crashed into building, Irving police say

Jose Angel Castro was allegedly driving his mother's car while intoxicated, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drove into an Irving building early Sunday, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of O'Connor Road.

He was driving the car southbound on North O'Connor Road when he went off the road and hit the building, police say Castro told them.

A witness had brought Castro back to the scene after he had reportedly waived the witness down for a ride.

Castro told officers he was the only person in the car at the time and that he had had one alcoholic beverage. Officers, however, reported that he smelled strongly of alcohol, was swaying back and forth and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, so they administered a sobriety test, which officers say he failed.

Officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw. Castro has been arrested and booked on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container, officials said.