According to officials, 59 pounds of methamphetamine were confiscated by Watauga police after a traffic crash.

WATAUGA, Texas — An estimated $2.6 million dollars in methamphetamine was confiscated by Wautauga police, along with the assistance of Haltom City police.

Police say the drugs were found while working a traffic crash in the area of Littlepage Street and U.S. Route 377.