Dallas police find gunshot victim limping toward convenience store while responding to shooting call

A 25-year-old was shot in the leg early Monday, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Skillman Street and Adleta Boulevard. When they arrived, they saw the 25-year-old limping toward a 7-Eleven with another person.

Police said the witness told them the two had been walking inside an apartment complex at 9350 Skillman Street when they heard "tires screeching and a loud bang," which is when the victim was shot.

"The victim’s account of the incident was different from the witness," police said in a statement.

Officials did not specify how the accounts differed.

First responders took the person with the gunshot wound to a hospital for treatment.