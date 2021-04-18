25-year-old man turns himself in to authorities after Thursday shooting, Little Elm police say

Police allege Demetrius Davis fired on a car his girlfriend was inside of, striking a toddler in the leg.

HACKBERRY, Texas — A 25-year-old man has turned himself in to authorities Sunday after a search had been underway since Thursday following a shooting in Hackberry, Little Elm police said.

Police allege Demetrius Davis fired multiple times on a car his girlfriend was inside of, striking a toddler in the leg.

Three Little Elm ISD schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after the shooting happened at a nearby grocery store in Hackberry, according to police.

The incident occurred a little after 2 p.m. as a woman, her toddler child and her sister stopped at the Watts Grocery Store at the corner of Rose Lane and King Road in Hackberry.

Police allege Davis, the sister's boyfriend, drove up and shot at the car. The toddler was hit in the leg, police said.

The sister told police she had an argument with Davis earlier Thursday.

Neighbor Jonathan Combs described the moments after the child was shot.

"I saw a little girl on the floor. Hardest thing I've ever seen in my life," said Combs. "I don't know this poor little girl. Is she OK? Is she OK? Because she is screaming. Is she going to live? That's all I want to know."

Police said the child was taken to a Dallas-area children's hospital in stable condition.

Davis, a Richardson resident, turned himself in to the Denton County jail Sunday, according to police. He is being held on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of aggravated assault of a family member.

His bond has not yet been set.