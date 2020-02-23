A 25-year-old man was shot in the face early Sunday in Fort Worth, police said.

He was driven to a local hospital by a witness, where he is now in critical condition, according to police.

The man was shot around 12:30 a.m. while inside an apartment at the Wood Hollow Apartments complex, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and detained several people. Witnesses told them the victim and at least one or two other men had been in the apartment when the shooting took place, according to officials.

The shots were fired inside the apartment through the back patio, police said, though they do not know whether the suspect or suspects were on the patio at the time.

Officials did say, however, that it was not a drive-by shooting.

Several bullet holes could be seen through a back patio window at the scene.

Police said they do not have a known suspect at this time.

