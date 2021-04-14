Suspect arrested in shooting death of 24-year-old man in Dallas, police say

The man died after being shot several times Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Strickland Street.

DALLAS — A homicide investigation is underway after Dallas police said a 24-year-old man was shot around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Strickland Street.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a suspect shot Robert Lynn Taylor multiple times. Taylor was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Dallas police.

Authorities said a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Taylor. His name has not been released at this time.

Dallas police said the motive is unknown and it's unclear if Taylor knew the suspect.