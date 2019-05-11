A 24-year-old man died Monday night after he was shot on Thursday afternoon in Arlington.

Forrest Davis died around 11 p.m. after he had been in critical condition at a local hospital, officials with the Arlington Police Department said.

Michael Callihan, 20, was arrested running from the scene of Thursday's shooting, police said, on charges that were originally aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The shooting was on the 2200 block of San Ramon Court in Arlington.

The assault charge became a murder charge following Davis' death, according to officials and court records.

Callihan is being held without bail on the murder charge.