Investigation underway after 22-year-old woman injured in overnight shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation underway after a woman was shot overnight in Fort Worth, officials said.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting call near 2600 Loving Avenue.

Officials said a 22-year-old woman was struck after multiple shots were fired at a building and two vehicles.

Police said the victim's boyfriend took her to the hospital in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen. The woman is expected to survive her injuries, officials said.

Details regarding any possible suspects connected to the incident have not been released at this time.