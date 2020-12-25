22-year-old man transported to hospital after being shot several times, police say

Dallas police officers responded to the shooting around 1:15 a.m. Friday near the 7800 block of Riverfall Drive.

A man was transported to the hospital after being shot several times Friday in Dallas.

Police officers responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. near the 7800 block of Riverfall Drive.

Authorities said upon arrival they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He told police that he did not know who shot him, according to officials.

He was transported to the hospital. Police have not released an update on his condition as of 10 a.m. Friday.