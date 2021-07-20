22-year-old man killed in southeast Dallas, police say

Police say Billy Ray Phifer was shot and killed at the Bella Vida Apartments on Antoinette Street.

DALLAS — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Dallas on Monday, police said.

Officers had responded about 2:45 p.m. to a shooting at the Bella Vida Apartments in the 7700 block of Antoinette Street, near Texas Loop 12 and U.S. 175.

When they arrived, police found the victim, Billy Ray Phifer, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Phifer dead at the scene. More information about the shooting has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information about Phifer's death is asked to contact Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 128440-2021.