22-year-old driver dies after crashing into pond during chase, Fort Worth police say

A 22-year-old driver died early Saturday after their car crashed into a pond during a police chase, Fort Worth authorities said.

The car crashed into a residential pond around 3:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Black Ash Drive, police said. A passenger was able to get out and swim to safety, but the driver, identified by police as Bayler Wanser, never emerged from the vehicle.

The police chase began after police were notified of a man trying to break into an ATM, officials said. When officers arrived, the suspects fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Police say Wanser then lost control of the car as it continued at a high rate of speed and it crashed into the pond.

The passenger is currently in custody and is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening at a local hospital, according to police.