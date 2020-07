Police believe a 27-year-old man was the one who shot her.

A 21-year-old woman was shot around midnight Thursday, Dallas police said.

Officers described the shooting on the 1100 block of Whitehaven Drive as a "family violence incident."

Police said they believe a 27-year-old man was the one who shot her. He allegedly fled after the shooting.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by first responders in serious condition.