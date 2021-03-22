21-year-old woman killed in Uptown Dallas, police say

She was run over after getting into a dispute with a man early Monday, according to police.

DALLAS — Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who they said was run over following an altercation early Monday.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue, officials said.

The woman, Jasmine Hassan, was run over as she and a witness were walking back to their car from a business, according to police.

Detectives determined Hassan and the witness got into a verbal dispute with a man in his early 20s who was sitting in a parked white Chevrolet Camaro, according to officials.

Hassan and the man then got into a physical altercation and she leaned into the driver's window of the Camaro, police said. The man then accelerated his car while part of her body was still inside, causing her to fall.

The man then ran over Hassan and fled the scene, police said. First responders took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation into her death remains ongoing.