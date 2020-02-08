21-year-old shot, killed in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say

He was shot multiple times, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Deep Ellum, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. behind the Deep Ellum Hostel, according to police.

Officers found Alonte Demir Broadus-Hickem lying on the ground of the 2800 block of July Alley. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

First responders took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators are asking for the public's help as they continue to look into what happened. No one is in custody for the fatal shooting at this time, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.