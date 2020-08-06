x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

crime

20-year-old woman grazed by bullet, Dallas police say

She is expected to recover, according to police.
Police lights generic, file photo.

A 20-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon after someone shot at her front windshield, Dallas police said. 

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 9700 block of Forest Lane, according to police. 

The woman had been driving her car when an unknown suspect shot a handgun at her windshield, she told police. 

She was grazed by the bullet and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said, and is expected to recover. A passenger who was in the car at the time was not injured.

More on WFAA: