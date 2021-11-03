20-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting at Dallas convenience store, police say

DALLAS — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Dallas convenience store, officials say.
Dallas police said Jataivious Maxwell has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Christian Pollard.
Around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dallas police were called to the Shell gas station at 7027 S. RL Thornton Freeway in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they located one victim, Pollard, with gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene, and Pollard was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that the suspect fled the location in a black Chevy Impala.
During the course of the investigation, officials said Maxwell was identified as the suspect and was arrested by Dallas police.
After Maxwell was interviewed by a homicide detective, he was transported to the Dallas County jail. His bond will be set by a judge.