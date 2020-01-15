Haltom City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with stealing a car Wednesday from a QuikTrip.

The crime occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at a QuikTrip located on North Beach Street, when a woman took a customer’s car keys from a counter and ran out of the store, according to police.

Police say the woman then handed the keys to a man, who went back into the store, before taking off in the vehicle.

Both suspects were caught on surveillance cameras.

In a Facebook post, Haltom City police asked witnesses to email slangford@haltomcitytx.com.

