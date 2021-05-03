2 teens hurt by gunfire in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

One of the boys was shot in the neck, according to police. The other was shot in the face and his shoulder, but was able to walk to a nearby gas station to get help.

DALLAS — Two teen boys were hurt in a drive-by shooting late Sunday night in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight near Interstate 30 on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.

The teens, one 16 years old, the other 17, were in a car sitting near the interstate when another car pulled up and began to fire at them, police said.

One of them was shot in the neck, according to police. The other was shot in the face and his shoulder, but was able to walk to a nearby gas station to get help. Both were taken to a local hospital by first responders for treatment.