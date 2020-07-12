2 taken into custody after man assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint, Dallas police say

Police chased after the two suspects until they crashed in Euless, officials said.

A man was assaulted and carjacked at gunpoint overnight Monday, leading to a chase that ended in a crash in Euless, Dallas police said.

Four men stole the man's car on the 11800 block of Rosser Road in Dallas, according to police. Officials said they were then able to find the car around 1:54 a.m. near the intersection of the westbound service road of LBJ Freeway and Greenville Avenue using a helicopter.

The helicopter trailed the car to Euless, until around 2:07 a.m. when the two men in the car wrecked it on the 100 block of Euless Boulevard, according to police. They were both taken into custody, but police did not say on what charges.