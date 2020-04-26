2 Suspects wanted in connection with deadly shooting, Dallas police say

One suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Julian Mekai Sesakem, and the other suspect has not been identified.

One suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Julian Mekai Sesakem, and the other suspect has not yet been identified.

Dallas PD says the suspect are wanted in the murder of 20-year-old Kaleb Simpson.

According to the report, on March 22 officers were called to the Summerwood Cove Apartments near the Woodbridge neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Simpson dead and one other person suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police said Simpson was in a car with the other victim when a dark, four-door Nissan sedan pulled behind them and shot at the car multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The following surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle were released.

Dallas PD is asking that anyone with information concerning Sesalem’s location or the identity of the other suspect to contact Detective Isom at 469-475-6004 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

