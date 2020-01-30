Mesquite police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed suspects who robbed a Sonic.

On Tuesday Jan. 28, officers were called to the Sonic located in the 1800 block of Military Parkway in response to a “robbery in progress.”

According to the report, two men ordered food outside, and then later confronted an employee outside at gunpoint. The suspects ordered that employee to go back inside the restaurant, where they were captured on surveillance video robbing the store.

Mesquite police say after the robbery, the suspects fled from the scene in a dark-colored SUV with black wheels.

Both suspects are described as males in their late teens to mid-20s. One suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue torn jeans, and blue shoes with white soles and laces. The other suspect was last wearing a black Nike hoodie, black torn jeans, and black and gray shoes.

If you have any information concerning this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or call Investigator C. Renfrow at 972-329-8301. Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

