Two people were shot Monday morning outside the Kroger Distribution Center Warehouse, Fort Worth police said.

Some sort of altercation occurred around 6:45 a.m. between a group of employees that were off work, according to police. Shots were fired, and two people were hit by the gunfire.

Both were stable when taken to a local hospital, though police did not say the extent of their injuries.