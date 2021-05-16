x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

2 shot at Fort Worth club, police say

A man and woman had gotten into an altercation before the man pulled out a gun, according to police.
Credit: WFAA

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were shot early Sunday at a club in Fort Worth, police said. Both are expected to survive. 

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the scene at the Kings and Queens Club at 5116 E. Rosedale St.

A man and woman had gotten into an altercation before the man pulled out a gun, according to police. He shot at the woman, and the gunfire hit her juvenile sister in the hip and an employee in the leg. 

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police do not know who the shooter was and say he remains at-large. 

Related Articles