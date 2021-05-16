2 shot at Fort Worth club, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were shot early Sunday at a club in Fort Worth, police said. Both are expected to survive.
Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the scene at the Kings and Queens Club at 5116 E. Rosedale St.
A man and woman had gotten into an altercation before the man pulled out a gun, according to police. He shot at the woman, and the gunfire hit her juvenile sister in the hip and an employee in the leg.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police do not know who the shooter was and say he remains at-large.