2 shot at Fort Worth club, police say

A man and woman had gotten into an altercation before the man pulled out a gun, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were shot early Sunday at a club in Fort Worth, police said. Both are expected to survive.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the scene at the Kings and Queens Club at 5116 E. Rosedale St.

A man and woman had gotten into an altercation before the man pulled out a gun, according to police. He shot at the woman, and the gunfire hit her juvenile sister in the hip and an employee in the leg.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.