Crime

2 people killed, 1 hurt in family violence shooting, Fort Worth police say

One of those who died was believed to have shot the others, police said.
Credit: WFAA

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two men died and one woman was injured in a shooting late Saturday in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded shortly before midnight Sunday to a shooting call on the 3300 block of North Harding Street. 

When they arrived, they found one man had been shot dead at the scene. Another man and a woman had also been shot, according to police.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second man died shortly after arriving, police said. The woman is still receiving medical care. 

Police said investigators believe the shooting was a family violence incident. The man who was pronounced dead at the scene is believed to have shot the other two victims. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. 

