2 people killed, 1 hurt in family violence shooting, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two men died and one woman was injured in a shooting late Saturday in Fort Worth, police said.
Officers responded shortly before midnight Sunday to a shooting call on the 3300 block of North Harding Street.
When they arrived, they found one man had been shot dead at the scene. Another man and a woman had also been shot, according to police.
They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second man died shortly after arriving, police said. The woman is still receiving medical care.
Police said investigators believe the shooting was a family violence incident. The man who was pronounced dead at the scene is believed to have shot the other two victims.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.