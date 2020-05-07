2 people grazed in the face after suspects open fire, Dallas police say

The suspects shot at a parked car where a woman and an infant were sitting inside, police said.

Two people were injured when a group got out of a car and started shooting early Sunday, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Warren Avenue, according to police. Witnesses told police three people got out of a dark-colored car and began shooting towards a parked car where a woman and her baby were sitting.

The woman was grazed in the face by a bullet, but the baby was not injured, police said. A separate man was shot in the leg and grazed in the face as well.

Both were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive their injuries.

The suspects remain at large, police said.