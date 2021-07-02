2 people arrested in connection to fatal Lake Dallas shooting, police say

The victim was 38 years old, according to police.

Two people have been arrested after a 38-year-old Lake Dallas man was shot dead early Saturday, Lake Dallas police said.

Officers found Michael Darrough shot when they were responding to an active shooter call at around 2:30 a.m. at Lakeshore Apartments.

When they arrived at the apartments at 300 E. Swisher Road, they saw Darrough had been shot multiple times in the parking lot. First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said.

Later that day, Dallas police and Lake Dallas police officers arrested two people in connection to his death, officials said.

Shineisha Mann, 42, and Lindsey Crumpton II, 34, were both arrested in Dallas on murder charges. Both of them were booked into the Denton County jail, according to police.