Officials: 2 men, including suspect in fatal shooting of rapper Mo3, face federal gun charges

"We will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities," ATF Special Agent Jeffrey C. Boshek II said.

Two Dallas men, one of whom is the suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Mo3, are facing federal gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Authorities said Kewon Dontrell White, 22, and Devin Maurice Brown, Jr., 27, are facing federal charges.

White was indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, the release from Cox said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in November, officials found a 9 mm pistol in White’s pocket. He allegedly fled from authorities while on his dirt bike and then on foot during an attempted traffic stop.

White is also expected to face a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Dallas rapper Melvin Noble, better known as Mo3.

He was arrested Wednesday in Oak Cliff and is in federal custody.

Brown, the other person facing federal charges, is a known affiliate of White, according to Cox.

Federal officials did not state that Brown is connected to Noble's killing.

During a search of Brown's house in November, officials said they found a stolen AK-47 in his closet and drugs.

Those drugs included "spice," a bottle of multicolored tablets that tested positive for meth, several scales, baggies, and more than $3,200.

Brown was arrested Nov. 19 in Oak Cliff and has been indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to federal officials.