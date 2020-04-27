2 men accused in death of man found dead in a car in Mesquite, police say

Jalynn Turner, of Forney, and Bernard Cooper Jr., of Mesquite, face a capital murder charge.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on April 17, police said Monday.

Officers found the victim, Tyler Anderson, in the 4400 block of N. Galloway Avenue at about 1 p.m. on April 17.

He had been shot while sitting in his vehicle and was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Jalynn Turner, 20, of Forney, and Bernard Cooper Jr., 21, of Mesquite, have both been arrested on a charge of capital murder, police updated the public on Monday.

Cooper Jr. was arrested on Sunday. Turner had been arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Officials did not provide any additional details.