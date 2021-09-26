2 injured, 1 of them critically, in shooting outside hookah lounge in Carrollton, police say

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Kings Kafe Hookah Lounge, police said.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in Carrollton early Sunday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Kings Kafe Hookah Lounge on West Frankford Road near Interstate 35.

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, while a 19-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released, according to police.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting stemmed from an argument between customers inside the lounge, according to police.

Police said there were several guns and over 40 shell casings recovered at the scene. Witnesses are still being interviewed from the scene and other locations.

There have been no arrests made as the investigation continues.