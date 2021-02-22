2 injured in Sunday morning Dallas shooting

Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Dallas after an argument at a gas station, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday at 4 a.m. in the 3500 block of W. Davis St. Officers arrived on the scene for a shooting call and found two people who had been shot while inside their car with two other people at a nearby gas station, police said.

When the victims were leaving the gas station, the suspect, or suspects, followed them and fired several shots at the victims' vehicle.

One person was hit in the neck by bullet fragments and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. Another person was grazed in the shoulder and treated on the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

Police said there may have been multiple suspects and are looking for a white Kia in connection with this crime.

