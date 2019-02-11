FORT WORTH, Texas — Two men were injured in a shooting in Fort Worth, police say.

According to authorities, a 54-year-old man and 19-year-old male were shot Friday near a Conoco gas station.

Police say the 19-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot in the arm. Investigators say his injuries were non-life threatening.

Officers say the 54-year-old man was also transported to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his legs.

Authorities say their initial investigation indicates that the 19-year-old knew the shooting suspect. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

