2 injured in drive-by shooting at Dallas strip club, police say

A male security guard and another man were injured after a drive-by shooting at a strip club Friday morning in Dallas, police said.

At about 4:05 a.m., officers found the guard shot in the foot and the man was shot in the back at Tiger Cabaret at 9125 E. R.L. Thronton Service Road, police said.

They were standing outside when an unknown suspect driving a black SUV started shooting, police said. Both men were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The man was in surgery at about 8:20 a.m. and the guard is expected to be OK.