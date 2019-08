Dallas police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:36 p.m. near the 8400 block of Elam Road.

Two people were injured and transported to the hospital, according to officials.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.