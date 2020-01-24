Someone opened fire on a car at a red light early Friday in Uptown, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:10 a.m. at the intersection of McKinney Avenue and Allen Street.

Two people inside the car were injured. They told police that the car was stopped at a red light when someone in another car shot at them, according to police.

Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said no one has been arrested at this time. The shooter is believed to be at large.

