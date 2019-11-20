NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot by local police in Richland, which is about an hour south of Dallas, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 14 and FM 1394, officials said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but no officers were injured, officials say.

Both people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions at this time is unknown.

Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

