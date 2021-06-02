Police: 2 Grapevine teens face assault charges after fight breaks out over a group text

At this time investigators said there is no evidence showing that the fight was affiliated with gangs.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Two teens were taken into custody after a fight broke out earlier this week over a group text, Grapevine police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Park Boulevard. Officials said everyone involved had already left the scene once officers arrived.

About 15 minutes later police were called to the 1800 block of Stoneway Drive after three people from the fight reported that the two teens were outside their home.

Upon arriving at this location, officials said they found two men and a woman with injuries. Two men had been punched multiple times in the face and head while a woman was punched and kicked while trying to stop the fight, according to authorities. Two of the people had to receive stitches for their injuries.

Detectives said the two parties had gotten into an argument over a group text, and then a confrontation occurred in the park. That's when the fight broke out.

According to police, the two suspects who are 16 and 17 years old, didn't have any visible injuries. Both of them were taken into custody and face assault charges, officials said.

Grapevine police also stated that they are aware of a post circulating on the app Nextdoor that makes unsubstantiated claims about the fight. Investigators said there is no evidence at this time showing that the fight is gang-affiliated.